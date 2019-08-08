It was 1999 when Charlie Brewster, owner of Nottinghams Restaurant and Robinhood Inn, joined a Big Bear tradition — the Antique Wooden Boat Show. Twenty years later, Brewster continues his participation in the 36th annual Antique and Wooden Boat Show Saturday, Aug. 17, at Pine Knot Marina. Brewster’s 1940 triple cockpit antique boat named “Notti Girl” is one of the Cris Craft boats on display at this year’s exhibit.
“It’s the first year in a while that people are excited about the lake levels again,” Brewster says. The boat show will have 20 to 25 boats on display, along with six to eight antique cars. “Some of the boats are from the ’20s, some are as new as the ’60s,” Brewster says.
The show takes place at Pine Knot Marina’s G dock. There is a People’s Choice award and participants will receive a ticket ballot upon entry.
“It’s a fun show, not a formal points show,” Brewster says.
The boat show is free to the public. Pine Knot Marina charges for parking. You can park for free at Nottinghams Restaurant & Tavern and take the short walk to the marina.
Keep an eye out during the week leading up to the event. There’s a good chance you will see some of the classic boats launch before the main event. “The boats are here (in Big Bear) for about three to four days,” Brewster says.
The Antique & Wooden Boat Show is hosted by The Southern California Chapter of the Antique and Classic Boat Society. The show is at Pine Knot Marina, 439 Pine Knot Ave., Big Bear Lake from
10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Aug. 17. For more information call 909-866 -2845.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.