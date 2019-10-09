The LifeStream bus makes a stop at Bear Valley Community Hospital Friday, Oct. 11, for a community blood drive from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
October is National Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Donors who give the code “quilt” at registration have a chance to win a Bleed Pink quilt. Donors receive free cholesterol screening and Gift of Life donor loyalty points that may be redeemed in the online donor store at www.LStream.org.
Healthy individuals age 15 or older may donate blood. Those under the age of 17 must provide written parental consent. Parental consent forms are available at any donor center, community blood drive or online.
All prospective donors should be free of infections or illness, weigh at least 110 pounds and not be at risk for AIDS or hepatitis. Donating blood takes about an hour. For more information, call 800-879-4484, ext. 456.
Bear Valley Community Hospital is at 41870 Garstin Drive, Big Bear Lake.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.