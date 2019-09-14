Check the forecast in Big Bear Sept. 28. There is a 100-percent chance of snow.
That’s right, grommets and pros, it’s time for the 16th annual Hot Dawgz & Hand Rails where some of the best riders in the world compete in a one-of-a-kind rail jam course designed and built by Big Bear Mountain Resort’s famous park staff.
But this year, there’s more to Hot Dawgz than mustard. There’s relish, too. That’s because the Punk in Drublic Craft Beer & Music Festival tour is crashing the course for a fun-filled day at Snow Summit.
You read right, Snow Summit. Hot Dawgz & Hand Rails moves from Bear Mountain to Snow Summit this year because of construction at Bear.
But we digress. The important thing is Punk in Drublic brings tasty live music as a side dish to all those hot dawgz. Shout out and clap your hands to the sounds of NOFX, The Vandals and The Bronx. Beat those eardrums to the music all day long.
But there’s more to Punk in Drublic than tunes. There will be plenty of tasty craft beers to compliment the dawgz and relish.
Tickets are on sale for Big Bear’s not-so traditional winter kickoff party at $40 each. Get your tix before Sept. 25, because that’s when the price goes up to $50.
Gates open at 9 a.m. on festival day with a vendor village keeping you entertained until the action starts. Heat 1 of the rail jam is from
1 to 2 p.m. with the finals at
3:15 p.m. Stick around for musical performances at 2:15 and 5:15 p.m.
For more information or to
get your tickets, visit
www.hotdawgzandhandrails.com or www.punkindrublic.com.
Snow Summit is at
880 Summit Blvd., Big Bear Lake. v
