Life is precious, and no one knows when or how life may end for any of us. Tomorrow isn’t guaranteed.
As the country, and really the world, struggles to comprehend the tragedy that killed nine people in the Los Angeles area on Jan. 26, we are reminded of how fleeting life can be.
While none of the people on board that helicopter were from Big Bear, mourning the loss and extending condolences to those who lost their loved ones is universal. The loss of loved ones, especially in a tragic, very public event such as this, is hard to understand.
It will take some time to determine exactly what happened to cause the helicopter to crash. In the meantime, families are burdened with the heavy load of having to bury their loved ones and find ways to survive without those who are gone. They will search for ways to honor their memories, the lives they lived.
The men and women on board that helicopter shared friendships and families. The girls and the parents were headed to a youth basketball game, a game they all loved.
The heartbreak of losing those nine people, the men who lost wives, the wives who lost husbands, the children who lost parents, and the parents who lost children, is devastating.
We all know that nine people were lost that day. Across the country, throughout the world there were many more who also died that same day, whose names aren’t in headlines. Every life is precious.
This very public tragedy reminds us of that. It reminds us to never take tomorrow for granted. It reminds us not to go to bed angry, say I love you a little more often, heal hurts and be grateful for every day we are given with those we love.
All we can do is share our heartfelt condolences to those who have lost their loved ones, give them their privacy to grieve and mourn, and most of all, hug our own loved ones tight.
Life is precious.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.