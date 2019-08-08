• Aug. 9-11. Big Bear Antique Car Club Fun Run. Classics, antiques and plenty of muscle cars line the streets, parking lots and beyond in the Village.
Friday 9 a.m.-5 p.m.: check in and registration
Saturday 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m.: gates open to the public for viewing
Saturday 3:30 p.m.: Cruise around the Lake
Sunday 9 a.m.: Awards
• Aug. 10 Ryan Hall’s Conquer the Wall. A 1 mile run uphill at Snow Summit Resort. Fundraiser for the Big Bear High School cross-country team. Challenge yourself and members of the team. Register here.
• Aug. 11-12 Final weekend for the Big Bear Renaissance Faire in Fawnskin.
Gates are open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. both days. Admission $18 for adults.
• Aug. 11 Barrel 33 Wine Club Pick-up Party aboard the Big Bear Queen. Enjoy wine and hors d’oeuvres while you cruise Big Bear Lake. Join the club.
Aug. 9: One Drop in Concert
Aug. 10: Yachtley Crew in Concert
Plan ahead. Kodiak 100 Ultra Marathon begins Friday, Aug. 16, with runners on trail through Aug. 17.
Big Bear Wooden Boat Show, Aug. 17.
Fabulous Thunderbirds in Concert, Aug. 17 at The Cave.
