An adventure just for you. Have you been to the Champion Lodgepole Pine? This location is home to on of the largest Lodgepole Pine trees in the world. A short and pleasant trail, .04 of mile, leads you to an open field where bees are buzzing, wildflowers are abundant and benches welcome you to sit along the shady path.
Star gazing. There is no better place to look to the heavens than Big Bear Valley. Join the Big Bear Valley Astronomical Society for First Friday Under the Stars on Aug. 2. Clear skies on a warm summer night at Bear Valley Farms. Can’t beat it.
