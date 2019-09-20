Check out the Big Bear Lake Oktoberfest this weekend. The annual fall festival is celebrating its 49th year. The Queen stein-carrying contest continues this weekend, with the finals set for Oct. 5. Franken Power Express is on stage.
Think health. Bear Valley Community Healthcare District hosts the seventh annual health fair Saturday beginning at 9 a.m. Eye exams for kids, blood pressure checks, glucose and cholesterol screenings and more. The fair runs from 9 to 12:30 p.m. at Bear Valley Community Hospital.
Find some treasure in fall. Gold Rush Mining Adventures hosts a treasure hunt of sorts with limited edition games from noon to 3 p.m. every Saturday from through Oct. 26. Gold Rush Mining Adventures, 40016 Big Bear Blvd. Big Bear Lake.
