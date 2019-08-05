Movie night. Have you stopped by Village Theater on a Tuesday night? It’s the only day of the week you can buy your movie tickets for only $5. So, what’s in theaters this week?
For a kids night out, Disney’s “The Lion King” is still in theaters. Are you addicted to action movies? The newest in the “Fast & Furious” franchise “Hobbs and Shaw” is now showing. Need a date-night movie that will provoke conversation after the credits role? Quentin Tarantino’s newest movie “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” starring Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio takes you back to Hollywood, circa 1969. Tarantino’s ninth film impressed movie critics and is worth the nearly three hours (2:50) in the theater.
