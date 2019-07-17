Will Simba ever take flight and let his parents experience an empty nest?
That's the question on everyone's minds these days. After being glued to the eagle cam waiting for this eagle to hatch, now we're glued once again waiting for him to fly the coop.
So just what is goat yoga?
Not your typical downward dog, this type of yoga is all the rage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.