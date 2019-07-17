Simba the eagle fans from Big Bear and beyond are tuning in to the Friends of Big Bear Valley's eagle nest cam every day to see when Simba will take flight. So far, at 13 weeks and 2 days old, Simba seems quite content flapping his wings and hopping and jumping from branch to branch at the nest. Eagles usually fledge between the ages of 10 and 12 weeks. So, is Simba scared of taking that first big leap to adulthood? Or is he the typical millennial, content to stay at home and let his parents support him? You can join the eagle watch by going to www.friendsofbigbearvalley.org and clicking on the eagle nest cam feed.