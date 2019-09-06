Polka, chicken dance and plenty of fun. The 49th annual Big Bear Lake Oktoberfest opens Saturday, Sept. 7. The annual fall festival runs through Nov. 2 this year. The opening weekend is America's Heroes Weekend, with all military, firefighters and law enforcement — past and present — admitted free. Stein carrying queen hopefuls are practicing for the first rounds coming up next weekend.
Royalty to be crowned. The annual Miss Big Bear scholarship pageant is set for Saturday, Sept. 7, at the Big Bear Lake Performing Arts Center. Who will be the next Miss Big Bear?
Packed weekend. Make plans to Climb to Conquer Cancer, attend a concert or a bird walk. There's plenty going on this weekend in Big Bear.
