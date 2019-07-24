It’s a bird, it’s a plane … no, Simba has finally left the nest! Tuesday morning, July 23, Simba took his first flight. Typically eagles should leave the next in the first 10 to 12 weeks. At 14 weeks he showed us he isn’t a chicken, he’s a real eagle!
