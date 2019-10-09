To say it’s been a dream season for the Big Bear High School volleyball team, is to understate the case. The Lady Bears take a week off from competition this week after going 24-5 overall and 10-0 in the Cross Valley League.
Head coach JoAnne Matlock isn’t too concerned about the time off. The brief four-day break ends with practice Friday, Oct. 11, as the Lady Bears prepare for their final two matches of the regular season Oct. 15 at Riverside Prep and Oct. 17 at home against Cobalt Institute.
“It’s more of a mental thing than physical,” Matlock said about the time off. The Lady Bears have shown their mental toughness throughout the season, so the break doesn’t concern her, she said.
For the full story CLICK HERE
