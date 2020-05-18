Good morning, Big Bear. It's Monday, May 18. After a beautiful weekend, a cold front is headed our way.
Today's high will be in the mid 50s and tomorrow's high will drop tot he 40s. Overnight lows will be in the 20s, so don't put those jackets away just yet. And the fireplace will still get some use for the next couple of days. Temperatures should start warming backup by Wednesday with highs in the 60s most of the week before a big warm up next week.
Believe it or not, next Monday is Memorial Day. It's a thee day weekend and that is the normally the unoffical start of the summer season.
Inspire hope, Big Bear.
