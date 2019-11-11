Good morning, Big Bear. It's Monday, Nov. 11, Veterans Day. Thank you to all our Veterans for their service, for defending our freedoms and our country.
Big Bear will honor veterans at the annual Veterans Day Ceremony beginning at 11 a.m. today t Veterans Park on Big Bear Boulevard.
A reminder that banks, post offices, schools and most government offices are closed today for Veterans Day.
