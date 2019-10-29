Good morning, Big Bear. It's Tuesday, Oct 29. Santa Ana winds and freezing temperatures on tap, along with power outages in today's briefing.
Today's high will be in the 50s, but expect the wind to pick up by later today. The strongest Santa Ana wind event of the season is expected to bring strong, gusty winds to the Southland beginning by late tonight. That will bring cold, dry weather to the mountains. Overnight lows will dip into the teens.
The forecast for Halloween calls for overnight lows in the 20s, so bundle up the kiddos.
