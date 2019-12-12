Good morning, Big Bear. It's Thursday, Dec. 12. Only one more day to the weekend, and one less day to finish your holiday shopping and decorating.
Today will be another mild day in Big Bear with temperatures in the low 50s. Overnight lows are chilly, perfect snowmaking weather. Santa Ana winds return to the Southland for Sunday and Monday, and temperatures drop to daytime highs in the 30s. There is a slight possibility of some snow showers on Saturday night into Sunday, with snow levels dropping to 4,000 feet. Up to 2 inches are possible.
Just a reminder to always carry chains when traveling to and in the mountains during winter. Weather and road conditions can and do change without notice.
