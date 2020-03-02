Good morning, Big Bear. It's Monday, March 2, and it's snowing. Chains are required on all roads leading into the mountains.
Snow totals in some parts of he Valley are at about 3 inches, with more expected before the storm moves out later this morning. Warmer weather returns through most of next week, but there is a new set of storms that could bring us snow next week.
Chains are required this morning on Highways 18, 330 and 38. All vehicles much have chains except those with four-wheel or all-wheel drive and snow tires on all four wheels. Al motorists must carry chains.
