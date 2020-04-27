Good morning, Big Bear. It's Monday, April 27. We are entering our sixth week of staying at home. Governor Gavin Newsom issued the stay-at-home order on March 19 for the state.
Big Bear's warm weather and clear skies continue. It will be slightly cooler today, topping out in the low 70s. Tuesday and Wednesday will be the warmest of the week, with temperatures inching toward 80 degrees.
No rain is in the forecast for the next week. Cooler temperatures, in the 60s, along with some gusty winds are expected by next weekend.
In today's morning briefing: City Council looks to the future, county COVID-19 cases continue to increase, Pine Knot ready to open, weathering the storm.
Today's word: #Stayintheconversation.
