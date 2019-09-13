Fox US Open of Mountain Biking September 2019

Vendors, bike teams and fans fill the parking lot at Snow Summit on Thursday. The event continues through Sunday. 

 JUDI BOWERS/Big Bear Grizzly

Good morning, Big Bear. The weekend is here. Weather is warming up for for the weekend, perfect for a mountain bike race, wine walk, Oktoberfest — whatever your pleasure in Big Bear this weekend. 

