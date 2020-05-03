Good Sunday morning, Big Bear. It's May 3 and another glorious day on the mountaintop.
Today's weather is a repeat of yesterday, with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s. Skies are clear and sunny. Weather should continue to be spring, actually almost summer-like, through the week with temperatures reaching the mid to upper 70s for the next several days.
Today's news briefing is short as there hasn't been much change since yesterday.
Stay the course, Big Bear.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.