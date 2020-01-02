Good morning, Big Bear. It's Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020. The official holidays are over, but the holiday period continues in the mountains.
Today will be a bluebird day in Big Bear with temperatures in the upper 40s to low 50s. It will be breezy, with northerly winds..
The first weekend of 2020 will be a busy one in Big Bear so pack your patience as you make your way to the mountains if you are visiting or maybe headed home after being on he road for the holidays.
