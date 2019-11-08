Good morning, Big Bear. You've made it to the weekend. It's Friday, Nov. 8. Today's temperatures will be in the mid 60s, with chilly overnight lows. The is a chance for elevated fire danger returning with mild Santa Ana conditions.
Big Bear High School's football team faces Eisenhower in the opening round of CIF playoff action and the cross country team was victorious yesterday.
It's a quiet weekend in Big Bear, but plenty to do on the mountaintop. Paint, go tubing or take in a concert, take a hike, go for a bike ride or just enjoy the fall weather with a stroll through the Village from some shopping.
