Good morning, Big Bear. It's Tuesday, March 24. Thank you for starting your day with us.
We will get a break in the winter-like weather today and most of tomorrow with mostly clear skies and mild temperatures.
We have one more round of late winter weather moving in late Wednesday into Thursday, then we should see spring days ahead for a bit, at least through the end of the month.
The Wednesday-Thursday storm is colder and could bring a couple of inches of snow, with snow levels dropping to 3,000 feet.
