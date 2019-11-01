Good morning Big Bear. It's Nov. 1. Halloween is over and Thanksgiving is just around the corner. Daylight Saving Time ends Sunday at 2 a.m. Don't forget to fall back. Set your clocks back one hour before going to bed on Saturday night.
Chilly start to the morning, with temperatures in the teens. Daytime temps are warming up with highs in the upper 50s to even 60 degrees. A red flag warning remains in some areas of the Southland with an 8,300 acre blaze burning in Santa Paula. Remain cautious.
