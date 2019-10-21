Good morning, Big Bear. Happy Monday. Schools are back in session today after the two-week fall break. Remember to watch for school buses and remember to stop when lights are flashing and the stop sign is out.
Santa Ana wind conditions return this week. The condition is mild, but will bring dry weather to the Southland, including Big Bear. Temperatures are mild in the mid 60s through most of the week during the day and in the 30s overnight. Definitely sweater weather. While the winds are expected to be strong in Big Bear, you may notice the effects in terms of dry scratchy throat, sinus headaches and watery eyes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.