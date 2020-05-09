Good morning, Big Bear. It's Saturday, May 9. Thank you for waking up your weekend with us.
Today will be slightly cooler, with highs in the low 70s. Same with tomorrow, but it will be a fabulous Mother's Day in the mountains.
Slightly cooler temperatures are expected next week, but skies remain clear and sunny.
With warmer temperatures, take the time to enjoy the paradise we live in. Take a walk, take a hike, barbecue on the patio, grab take out and eat on the patio or have a picnic.
Big Bear residents usually wait until Mother's Day to begin planting flowers, but with no snow, or even the possibility of snow, in the forecast, planting some color in your garden, even your window planters, could be a perfect way to enjoy the warm weather. Local nurseries are open and are stocked and waiting for you.
Just to let you know, there will not be a Sunday update tomorrow because it's Mother's Day and this mother is taking the day off. Happy Mother's Day to all the mothers in Big Bear and beyond.
