Good morning, Big Bear. It's Tuesday, Nov. 26. Two more days until Thanksgiving. A winter storm is headed our way for the holiday weekend with up to 2 feet of snow possible.
Visitors are here, grocery stores are crowded as residents and visitors prepare for the holiday and the storm.
City selects a new leader, holiday celebrations and more in today's Good Morning, Big Bear.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.