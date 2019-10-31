Good morning, Big Bear. Happy Halloween.
Fire and ice in the news this morning. Multiple fires are burning across the Southland as the extreme fire danger conditions persist in California. Santa Ana winds continue but are expected to die off beginning later this afternoon.
Those winds have caused serious concern for firefighters throughout the state. Overnight, the Hillside fire erupted in San Bernardino. The fire is west of Highway 18 and north of the 210 freeway and has destroyed or damaged several structures. The winds are blowing in a northeast direction, down the mountain, which is pushing the flames away from the forest at this time.
Highway 18 at the 138 is closed due to the Hillside fire.
In the mountains, the below freezing temperatures have been ripe for snowmaking, meaning winter is on its way.
