Good morning, Big Bear. Happy Monday. Today's weather should be mild, but there is cooler weather and the possibility of snow in the forecast later this week. The storm could move in as early as late Tuesday, but most likely Wednesday.
The first storm of the season will likely bring snow above 6,000 feet. Time to break out the jackets, maybe even gloves and beanies. Keep doing those snow dances.
This week brings the opening of "The Importance of Being Earnest," and its pay-what-you-can opening night. This brings live theater to everyone. The Big Bear Theatre Project's production is at the Big Bear Lake Performing Arts Center.
