Good morning, Big Bear. The weekend is here, and it's longer. This is Martin Luther King weekend, meaning many businesses, government offices, schools and the post office are closed on Monday, Jan. 20.
A fast moving cold front dusted Big Bear with snow overnight, and there are chain restrictions on Highways 330 and 18. Other roads are open with no restrictions; however the roads are icy in places. Motorists are reminded to carry chains when traveling to the mountains.
Highs today will be in the low 40s with strong, cold winds from the north. Bundle up, Big Bear.
