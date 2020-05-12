Good morning, Big Bear. It's Tuesday, May 12, and it's going to be windy and chilly in the mountains.
Not exactly the Mother's Day snow we've come to expect around this time of year, but the temperatures will drop significantly from the upper 70s we've enjoyed in Big Bear for the past week or so. Today's high will be in the mid 50s, and wind gusts could be up to 30 mph.
It should be slightly warmer for beginning tomorrow, with temperatures inching back into the 60s. Overnight lows are more winterlike dipping into the 30s and maybe even the 20s next week.
In today's briefing the City Council has a plan and a draft budget, county leaders plan a special meeting, restaurant plan expected today and the stories we are working on for the May 13 issue of the Big Bear Grizzly.
"Practice compassion." Those words were from Big Bear Lake Councilman Randy Putz at the close of a lengthy council meeting May 11.
