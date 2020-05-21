Good morning, Big Bear. It's Thursday, May 21, and it's warming up as we get near the holiday weekend.
Today's high should be in the upper 60s, although overnight lows are still chilly. Temperatures will continue to be in the 60s for the next couple day, actually cooler Friday and Saturday. But then Mother Nature turns up the heat. By Monday, temperatures will be in the low 70s then upper 70s by Tuesday for several days.
For those planning to enjoy Big Bear Lake, the lake level is at 62 feet, 8 inches, or 9 feet, 7 inches below full. The water temperature is 60.6 degrees.
Make it a great day, Big Bear.
