Good morning, Big Bear. It's Thursday, April 23. It's going to be another bluebird day in Big Bear. A perfect spring day in April.
Temperatures will be in the upper 60s today. Skies will be clear with a slight breeze. Time to step away from your home desk for a walk at lunch, or maybe take the kids on a bike ride as part of their PE requirement. Just remember to practice physical distancing with those you might meet on the trail, and bring your face coverings.
Face coverings are required when you are in public, but if you are on your own for a walk or in your vehicle, you don't need to wear it. Kind of like chains carry it with you. Businesses can refuse service if you don't have a face covering
Today'a inspirational words borrowed from Pit Bull: "I believe that we will win."
