Good morning, Big Bear. We made it, the weekend is here. A chilly morning in the 40s, with highs in the 70s today. The possibility for thunderstorms is gone; temperatures should be in the mid to upper 70s through the weekend.
Check out the calendar of things to do this weekend and into the next week as Labor Day weekend is just around the corner.
A few hiccups for the emergency siren test, a brush fire and football season opens for the Bears.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.