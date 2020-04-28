Good morning, Big Bear. It's Tuesday, April 28. Open the windows, it's going to be a warm day in Big Bear.
Temperatures are on the rise today with the temperature expected to hit 76 today and tomorrow. Skies are clear with no precipitation in the forecast for the foreseeable future. Temperatures will cool slightly for the weekend with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s.
Start your day here with updates on the Big Bear Lake City Council meeting, COVID-19 in Big Bear, getting tested and what we're working on for the April 29 issue of the Big Bear Grizzly.
Today's phrase: Cancel plans not hope.
