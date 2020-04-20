Good morning, Big Bear. It's Monday, April 19. We are going to see some great weather this week. Sunny, blue skies, temperatures today in the mid 50s.
Temperatures inch up throughout the week hitting the upper 60s by midweek and even the 70s by the weekend. We know we are still under the stay at home order, but that doesn't mean you need to be on lockdown inside.
Hiking trails are open, you can take a bike ride, a walk, run or play ball with the kids or the dog in the yard. It's time to pull the patio furniture out from winter storage. Barbecue, have a picnic on the patio, let the kids play in the yard, on the slide and swingset that have been dormant for months. This is the perfect time to enjoy the patio you usually don't have time to do more than look at.
In today's morning briefing the latest numbers, ICYMI and encouraging words.
Each day as we navigate the COVID-19 emergency, this post will include a phrase or words of encouragement just as a reminder that we are all in this together, and together we will survive and thrive.
Hope, faith and love are not canceled.
