Good morning, Big Bear. It's Saturday, April 18, and we are providing a weekend edition of Good Morning Bear. These are unprecedented times, and the need for information doesn't take a break on the weekend, so we won't either.
Today should be a cool day on the mountaintop, with highs in the upper 40s to even low 50s. So far, the morning is dawning sunny and clear, but some clouds could move in throughout the day.
We should see warmer days ahead for next weeks, with temperatures climbing to the 60s. We may be under a stay at home order, but you can get out and take a hike, bike ride or walk the dog. Practice physical distancing and wear your face covering where necessary.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.