Big Bear volleyball Oct. 18, 2019

Champions, and undefeated champs. The Big Bear High School volleyball team earned the Cross Valley League crown by going undefeated in league play, never losing a set nor a match.

 KATHY PORTIE/Big Bear Grizzly

Good morning, Big Bear. It's Friday, Oct. 18. You made it, the weekend is here. It will be a cool weekend in Big Bear, with highs in the 50s. It will be cool and breezy most of the weekend, with Santa Ana winds returning on Sunday into Monday. The winds bring dry and cool conditions to the mountains.

Big Bear High School is celebrating today following the varsity volleyball's team perfect season thus far. The Bears won the Cross Valley League, going undefeated.

It's a fairly quiet weekend in Big Bear, but there is still plenty to do for residents and visitors on this fall weekend in the mountains. So clear your calendar and have fun. 

