Bear Valley Unified School District appointment, Oct. 2, 2019

Bear Valley Unified Superintendent Mary Suzuki, left, leads Steve Foulkes in the oath of office after Foulkes was appointed to fill the seat vacated by Bev Grabe. Four candidates were interviewed by the board during the regular board meeting Oct. 2.

 KATHY PORTIE/Big Bear Grizzly

Good morning, Big Bear. It's Thursday, Oct 3. The work week is almost over for those who work Monday-Friday. Temperatures in the mountains today are mild, reaching the mid 60s. In today's brief, a school board vacancy filled, pinning, a ballot measure and a governor's veto are among the stories today. All that and Thrwoback Thursday.

