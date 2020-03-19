Good morning, Big Bear. It's Thursday, March 19, and baby it's cold out there.
Spring may be on the horizon, but winter weather is hanging on for a few more days. Today's high will be in the low to mid 30s with snow showers by the afternoon. We should see some clearing by the weekend with slightly warmer temperatures. Another round of storms is due in by next week.
As we navigate through the changes in life due to the coronavirus situation, we appreciate you starting your morning with us. The Big Bear Grizzly will continue to keep you informed with the latest news and information on all things Big Bear, including updates on COVID-19.
