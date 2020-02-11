Good morning, Big Bear. It's Tuesday, Feb. 11.
Our winter blast has moved out and the skies are expected to be clear for the next several days. Temperatures will be cool today, with highs in the 30s maybe low 40s.
All roads are open with no restrictions.
Big Bear received 5-7 inches of new snow. Big Bear Mountain Resort reports packed powder conditions on the slopes. All trails are open at both resorts. The final three-day weekend of the winter season is this weekend. President's Weekend begins with a sweet day on Valentine's Day Feb 14 and continues through Feb. 16.
Bear Valley Unified students return to class today after a three-day weekend. Schools were closed for Lincoln's birthday on Feb. 10.
