Good morning, Big Bear

Forest Service officials are briefed on the upcoming pile burning operation taking place along Highway 330 and Forest Service Road 1N09.

 San Bernardino National Forest

Good morning, Big Bear. It's Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020. Today will be a warm winter day, with temperatures hitting the low  50s. The weather pattern continues for the foreseeable future. No snow in the forecast for now.

Pile burning takes place across the mountaintop in several areas of the San Bernardino National Forest. Smoke may be visible.

A Point in Time count takes place today and Bears prepare for busy day in sports.

