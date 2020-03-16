Good morning, Big Bear. It's Monday, March 16.
Winter will make another appearance beginning later today. We could see up to 8 inches of snow or more from this first round of storms that arrives this afternoon. The area remains under a winter storm watch until Tuesday.
Temperatures will drop to the 30s during the day and 20s overnight. Remember you will need chains when traveling to the mountains as weather and road conditions will change with this storm system.
