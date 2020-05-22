Good morning, Big Bear. It's Friday, May 22, and the start of a holiday weekend. Thank you for starting your weekend with us here.
It will be a different Memorial weekend than those of the past. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, communities around the state, including Big Bear are in a state of confusion. Can we go out? Are business open? Can we dine at a restaurant or only grab takeout? Do we wear a mask or not?
We will try to break it down for you in terms of Big Bear.
Temperatures will be mild Friday and Saturday, with highs in the low to mid 60s. Then the heat wave begins. Sunday's temperatures will be in the upper 60s to maybe low 70s. By Monday, the 70s are here to stay. Next week could see several days of upper 70s and even some days in the 80s.
Stay safe, Big Bear. Maintain physical distance, wear face coverings, wash your hands and stay home if you are ill. Stay calm, stay focused and use common sense.
