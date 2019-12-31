Good morning, Big Bear, it's Dec. 31. Time to say goodbye to 2019. If you can believe it, by this time tomorrow we will have entered a new decade.
We're starting the day and ending the year with chain control on roads leading to Big Bear. Wrap around moisture from Monday's storm provided a fresh layer of snow overnight. There is the possibility of a few lingering snow showers in the early morning before the storm fully moves out.
Today's high will be the upper 30s.
