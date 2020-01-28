Jeff Mathieu Jan. 27, 2020

State Assemblyman Jay Obernolte, left,  flew back to Big Bear from Sacramento to pay tribute to Jeff Mathieu as he retires as the Big Bear Lake city manager after 14 years. Obernolte presented Mathieu with a resolution recognizing his service to the city of Big Bear Lake.

 JUDI BOWERS/Big Bear Grizzly

Good morning, Big Bear. It's Tuesday, Jan. 28. Three more days remain in January. 2020 is almost 1/12th complete.

Today is another warm day with lows in the 50s, more spring-like than mid winter.

The accolades kept coming for Jeff Mathieu at his final Big Bear Lake City Council meeting Jan. 27. The outgoing city manager was honored by numerous officials, former council members and residents.

