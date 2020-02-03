Good morning, Big Bear. It's Super Sick Monday. That's the official term for the Monday after Super Bowl Sunday when record numbers call off "sick."
It's a real thing. Studies show that some 17 million Americans will take a sick day today. It could be because, in this case, you are a 49ers fan and are mourning the loss. Or it could be because you are a Chiefs fan and celebrated way too late. Or it could be poor choices in too much to eat and drink during the party before, during and after the game.
So if you are an employer, be prepared, there could be some phone calls from employees claiming to have the Super Fever.
