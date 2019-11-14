Good morning, Big Bear

A brilliant moon was peeking through scattered clouds during drive time on Wednesday evening. 

 JUDI BOWERS/Big Bear Grizzly

Good morning, Big Bear.

It's Thursday, Nov. 14. The weekend beckons but today will be a perfect fall day in the mountains. The temperatures will be in the low to mid 60s today. 

And dare we say it, there are cold temperatures in the forecast for next week. But those daytime highs in the 40s are still a week away, so keep doing those snow dances. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.