Good morning, Big Bear. It's Monday, Jan. 20. Today is Martin Luther King day. Banks, post offices, schools, government offices and some businesses are closed today.
Visitors will be headed back off the mountain today after a three-day weekend.Traffic could be heavy at times, so plan accordingly.
Skies are cloudy with temperatures in the upper 40s to low 50s. There is a possibility of some moisuture overnight as temperatures drop, but it will be a few flurries with little to no accumulation.
