Good morning, Big Bear. It's Thursday, April 30. Can you believe April is coming to an end?
Spring is in full bloom, and so are allergies. Layers of pollen are coating vehicles and causing itchy, watery eyes, sneezing, stuffy noses and more.
Today's temperature will be slightly cooler, but still in the low to mid 70s with some scattered high clouds early on. Cooler temperatures and gusty winds are expected during the weekend.
A reader has asked us to provide lake levels and information here, and we will be providing that usually on Tuesdays. The lake stats are provided on Mondays by the MWD. But we will also repeat the information again on Thursday or Friday in case you missed it.
As of April 27, Big Bear Lake leve is 62 feet, 9 inches, 9 feet, 6 inches below full. Water temperature is 54.3 degrees.
Today's words to the wise: Every storm runs out of rain.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.